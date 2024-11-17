Lou & Peter Berryman

× Expand Lou and Peter Berryman

media release: To celebrate we have asked our very good friends and supporters of The Madison Folk Music Society to come out of retirement. So please come join us as we sponsor a concert with Peter & Lou Berryman!

This beloved Madison duo hardly needs an introduction to Mad Folk members. Here is a recent statement from Lou and Peter, found on their website: "It has been quite a ride so far. We haven't won a grammy or been on the Tonight Show, but we've had a song on a grammy winning album, and have appeared on A Prairie Home Companion a number of times. Our songs haven't been noticed by Willie Nelson or Madonna, but they have been recorded by Michael Cooney, Peggy Seeger, Noel Paul Stookey, Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers, Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, Faith Petric, Peter Bellamy, Bryan Bowers, and many more wonderful folkies. And we sheepishly mention that recently we have had an entire tribute album of our songs recorded by the great Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen."

You can read all about their history and accomplishments on their website: https://www.louandpeter.com.

At the end of the concert we will have our Annual Meeting and Mad Folk members are invited to stay.

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show