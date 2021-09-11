media release: Calling all Loud Luxury fans – the BACARDĺ Party Tour is coming to Madison, WI this Saturday, September 11th for a pre-game tailgate party in advance of the Badgers vs. Eagles football game. Taking place at Liquid, this 21+ RSVP-only event will be held from 2 to 5pm before kickoff at 7pm.

The Madison stop marks the first event of the nine-city BACARDĺ Party Tour, where fans can expect the world’s most awarded rum brand to provide an unforgettable experience, complete with a sweepstakes to win a meet-and-greet with Loud Luxury, surprise onsite giveaways, delicious cocktails, and more.

The BACARDÍ Party Tour is a nine-city U.S. tour making a splash in some of the biggest game day towns across the nation. Bringing an infectious vibe that is sure to move you, BACARDÍ rum has enlisted dance music duo, Loud Luxury, as the headlining performer to turn up these towns and get them pumped for game day. Popping up at some of the most iconic sports bars and venues across the country, the rum brand will show fans that it’s not a party without BACARDÍ.

The Juno Award winning duo have hits like “Body” and “Love No More” to credit for their meteoric rise in the dance scene, as well as their recent EP Holiday Hills (Armada Music) that dropped on August 13 featuring new summer singles “Lemons” and “Mistakes.” For BACARDÍ, the partnership with Loud Luxury comes naturally as an extension of the brand’s “do what moves you” ethos to move its fans both physically and emotionally – which is exactly what Loud Luxury’s uplifting music does.

Where: Liquid | 624 University Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Timing: Saturday, September 11 from 2:00-5:00PM

RSVP Link / More Info: https://bacardipartytour.com/# locations

Price: Free, RSVP Required