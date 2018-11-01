press release: Loudon Wainwright III is a singer songwriter and actor. In 1968 he began to write songs and in 1969 recorded his first album. Wainwright has recorded twenty-seven albums, including his 2010 Grammy Award winning High, Wide, & Handsome. His songs have been covered by Johnny Cash, Mose Allison, Rufus Wainwright, Bonnie Raitt, and Earl Scruggs among others. As an actor he has appeared on TV (M*A*S*H, Ally McBeal, Undeclared), in movies (Big Fish, The Aviator, Knocked Up), on Broadway (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Off (Hot Lunch Apostles, Surviving Twin).

Tickets: $35

“Mr. Wainwright wrings more human truth out of his contradiction than any other songwriter of his generation.” - Stephen Holden, The New York Times