media release: USA | 1985 | DCP | 60 min.

Director: Terry Zwigoff

Before he tackled Crumb, director Zwigoff’s first movie was this intimate, funny, and moving documentary portrait of musician, artist, and raconteur Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong (1909-2003), whose 1930s recording of State Street Rag captivated the filmmaker. Filmed in Chicago while in his mid-seventies, Armstrong shares personal and professional anecdotes that collectively deliver a colorful portrait of an American life that should not be forgotten, and it’s all set to the wonderful music of Armstrong and his fellow musicians, like guitarist Ted Bogan.

Terry Zwigoff in Person

One of the most distinct and idiosyncratic talents to ever direct movies inside and outside the Hollywood system, UW Madison alum Terry Zwigoff achieved major national attention with the 1995 premiere of Crumb, an independently made documentary about his friend, artist Robert Crumb. Six years later, United Artists released Zwigoff’s first narrative feature, an adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel, Ghost World, the screenplay for which earned Zwigoff and Clowes an Oscar nomination. In 2003, Zwigoff directed Billy Bob Thornton in the cult classic comedy Bad Santa, the release version of which was partially reshot and re-edited by others. All of Zwigoff’s movies show a deep understanding and affection for the American outsider and a healthy skepticism for popular culture. Terry Zwigoff will join us in person November 10-11 to present his personal Director’s Cut of Bad Santa and a 35mm print of Ghost World, along with a special showing of Russell Rouse’s 1954 film noir, Wicked Woman, one of Zwigoff’s personal favorites.