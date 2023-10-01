press release: Creating art is Louis Ely’s passion. Recently one of his paintings was commissioned by the city of Madison to be displayed on an electrical box. This piece of artwork was inspired by the strong, intelligent women in his life, his mother and his wife.

As an African American man, he is honored to be representing his culture. As an educator for the last 26 years, his goal has been to inspire students to express themselves through various artistic mediums. His hope is that his art will inspire not just young African American males to pursue their dreams but all young people.

In collaboration with Java Cat Coffee House (4221 Lien Road) his artwork will be on display from October 1 to December 30.

To honor this premier event, on October 7 from 6 to 8 pm the public is invited to meet Artist Louis Ely to have a dialogue while enjoying a cup of Java Cat’s famous gelato.

Please take a moment to view his website at Louartdesign.com