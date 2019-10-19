press release: This fall, award-winning Oneida Indian author and poet Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes) reignites the identity introspection that he began in his break-out memoir, How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century, in his new Wisconsin Historical Society Press memoir, Rebel Poet: More Stories from a 21st Century Indian (Paperback: $15.95, ISBN: 978-0-87020-929-1).

Through a powerful blend of poetry and prose, Clark delves more deeply into the themes of family, community, grief, and the struggle to make a place in a world where your very identity is considered suspect. From his youth growing up on the Oneida Indian Reservation in Wisconsin all the way up to the present day, Clark draws upon his memories to explore a variety of subjects including his mother's alcoholism and young sister's death, backlash he faced as an American Indian in the workplace, and the hard-fought sense of home he and his wife have created.

Accompanying his verses, Clark reflects on key moments of his life in contemplative passages that not only describe some of the inspirations behind his lyrical arrangements, but also provide illuminating snapshots of American Indian life in the 21st Century. With his unique voice, Clark shares with readers a fantastic range of stories. At times, whimsical, at others, introspective, his words evoke visions that are both personal and universal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes) was born and raised on the Oneida Reservation in northeastern Wisconsin. A member of the Iroquois Confederacy, his family is of the Bear clan. He turned to poetry as a way to convey his feelings, tell his stories, and continue in his own way the oral traditions of his people, the People of the Standing Stone. His first chapbook, "Two Shoes," was published in 2011. He and his wife live in Omro, Wisconsin, where their home is filled with love from six children and nine grandchildren.