media release: Local independent author Louise Mayberry will host a book signing at Ink and Ivy Book Boutique on October 26. Louise’s unique brand of fiction blurs the lines between commercial romance and literary historical fiction. Her novels have reached best-seller status on multiple platforms, including the Amazon Kindle and Apple bookstores. Now, for the first time ever, Madison readers will have a chance to meet Louise and purchase autographed copies of her books!

This free event will take place at Ink and Ivy Book Boutique on Madison’s near West Side (2134 Regent St.) on October 26 from 1-3pm. Paperback books will be available for purchase.

Louise Mayberry has self-published five novels, with a sixth scheduled for release in November. Her work uses the framework of commercial historical romance to explore unique and diverse settings and characters, with a focus on feminist and social justice themes. She’s known for her impeccable research; layered, complex character arcs; and un-putdownable plots.

Here's what readers are saying about Louise’s books:

"Masterful writing, clever plots, deeply emotional and sizzling romance, compelling characters, and meticulously researched novels that are impossible to put down." – Helen, Instagram reviewer

"So good I needed to take a reading break for a couple of days so I could put the pieces of my heart back together." – Madame Amy, TikTok reviewer

"The best of all the worlds - a blending of beautiful prose, heartbreaking research that created a rich backdrop, and a couple that wrapped their story into my heart." - Becky, The Ton and the Tartans Historical Romance Book Club

Independent author Louise Mayberry writes genre-bending romantic historical fiction from her home in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Louise and her work, visit www.louisemayberry.com.