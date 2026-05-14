Louka & Co

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The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Get ready for an unforgettable evening on the Glen Patio with Louka & Co, a dynamic group known for their eclectic blend of bluegrass and beyond. Rooted in tradition yet never confined by it, Louka & Co weave together high-energy picking, rich harmonies, and unexpected musical twists that keep audiences engaged from the first note to the last.

From foot-stomping bluegrass favorites to fresh interpretations that stretch across genres, their sound is both familiar and refreshingly original. Bring your friends, grab a seat, and enjoy a night of vibrant, feel-good music under the open sky.

Info

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courtesy Madison Parks

The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608-266-4711
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