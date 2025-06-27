Louka Patenaude, Elena Ross, John Christensen & Jason Kutz)

media release:

Come join us at Muso on Friday June 27 from 7PM-9PM as Louka Patenaude and his friends (Elena Ross, John Christianson, & Jason Kutz) return to our stage to awe us with their inspired and creative music.

Louka is an imaginative singer-songwriter, talented guitarist, producer and teacher (University of Wisconsin – Madison). Testing Your Patience is his debut album as Louka and his latest release since The Very Best of the Fingers (2012 Layered) and The Optimistic (2008 Layered).

Louka Patenaude, a veteran of the Madison music scene, is a performing guitarist, teacher, recording studio artist, songwriter and composer. As a professional teacher, his career goes back almost 20 years. He has appeared on many recordings and has toured throughout the Midwest, Europe and Pacific Asia.

For more information about Louka please visit https://www.music.wisc.edu/faculty/louka-patenaude/