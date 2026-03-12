media release: Raising Our VOCES: A fundraiser for Voces de la Frontera

Wisconsin's leading immigrant rights organization

Saturday March 14, 7 pm at Arboretum Co-housing, 1137 Erin St. in Madison

Music by the Louka Patenaude Latin Trio

w/Louka, Tony Castañeda, & John Christensen

Be part of something powerful! Raising Our VOCES is an inspiring community effort to raise $80,000 in support of immigrant families across Wisconsin. Thanks to the incredible generosity of two families, $40,000 has already been committed—and another $20,000 is available as a matching grant. That means every dollar you give can be doubled, helping us reach our goal even faster. We're now rallying our broader community to raise the final $20,000 through gifts of all sizes.

Every contribution goes directly to the Community Defense Fund of Voces de la Frontera, strengthening rapid response, legal support, and organizing efforts that protect immigrant neighbors and families. Sponsors at $200 and above will be recognized at the event (anonymously if preferred). Can't afford a sponsorship level on your own? We're encouraging our community to team up—find friends to pitch in and donate as a group, and give yourselves a group name to be recognized together. Join us in building momentum, amplifying our voices, and making a lasting impact—your gift today helps power this movement forward. Questions? Email us at NoKingsArbco@gmail.com