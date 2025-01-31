RSVP for Love at Lussier

media release:

Join us this Valentine's Day for an unforgettable evening celebrating love and nature! After meeting our animal ambassadors, we will begin the evening with a delicious catered meal from Buck and Honey's, featuring a vegetarian option. After dinner, participants while enjoying an interactive program exploring the fascinating reproduction of native species.

After dinner, take a romantic moon lit stroll through the prairie. Snowshoes will be provided for added fun, and halfway through the hike, you'll pause to warm up by a cozy bonfire while enjoying a classic s'more treat.

Here is our agenda for this romantic evening!

5:30 - 6 pm: Arrival - Animal Meet & Greets

6 - 7:30 pm: Program & Dinner

7:30 - 8:30 pm: Luminary Trail with Bonfire & S'mores

Cost Per Couple: $150 (includes meal and non-alcoholic beverages)

Cost Per Table (up to 6 people): $400 (includes meal and non-alcoholic beverages)

Age: 21 and up.

**We are unable to provide alcohol as part of the event. You may bring your own alcoholic beverages.**

Childcare Option

We will be providing childcare during this event from 5:30 - 8:30 pm for ages 4 - 12 (children must be toilet trained). Children will be served a chicken tender meal from Buck and Honey's. If your child cannot eat this, please have them bring their own dinner. The group will explore our nature center area, play games and watch a winter-themed movie.

Cost: $35 per child (includes meal)

Registration closes January 31st, 2025.