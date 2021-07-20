ONLINE: Love Builds Up: Empathetic Listening Training

media release: Join Wisconsin Council of Churches Tuesday, July 20, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. or Wednesday, September 1, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. for our LOVE BUILDS up Empathetic Listening Training. Both sessions will be provided by Zoom meeting.

This training will provide participants the tools and confidence they need to listen to COVID vaccine concerns, affirm people in their process, and steer them toward making a well-informed decision about vaccination. We will provide follow-up sessions to strengthen and consolidate skills and help members of underserved communities tailor their approach.

Albert Bellg, a facilitator with the Center For Courage And Renewal, is a recent retiree from his psychotherapy practice and his work now is about helping people find the insights and understandings they need to find a way of living that is true to who they are. He does individual work and facilitates Circle of Trust® retreats to help professionals, clergy, spiritually-focused laypeople, and others ‘reconnect who you are with what you do.’ He was a volunteer with AIDS patients in the 1980s, a hospice, and homeless shelter volunteer, and has taught immigrants how to drive so they could get to work and shop. He co-founded Compassionate Fox Cities and is currently a facilitator with Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities, facilitating diversity awareness processes for community groups (Appleton schools, Lawrence University, area businesses, and nonprofits). His also a Quaker and the facilitator for his Quaker spiritual nurture group.