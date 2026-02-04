Love is a Battlefield

media release: Join WisMCC and The Milwaukee Iron Stags for a night of Armored Combat at Garver Feed Mill. Armored Combat is a full contact sport based around the tournament fighting of the Medieval times. The athletes wear real full metal armor reminiscent of what knights would have utilized.

This event will be held alongside FeLion Studios' Pour'n Yer Heart Out. Between the chaos of Medieval Combat, the talented craftspeople of the iron casting and other tenants of the Garver Feed Mill, there is something for everyone here!

General admission tickets are standing room first come first serve, while the VIP tickets will get you access to a balcony over looking the fighting arena which will give you a great view of the show!