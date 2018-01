press release: 2nd Annual Spring is in the Air Vendor & Craft Fair to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Sunday, April 22, from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View School located at 300 Soden Drive In Oregon. Come browse and shop from almost 50 local vendors, crafters & artists. Plus stay for lunch, enter our HUGE raffle and meet some future guide dogs! Visit our event page at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1111211882343762/