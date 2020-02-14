press release: Love is Love

February 14-16 AND 21-23, 2020

Fridays 7:30pm; Saturdays 5:00pm & 8:00pm; Sundays 2:30pm

Spend Valentine’s Day celebrating the love of Adam and Steve!

In celebration of all queer and cis-gender relationships, Lin Manuel Miranda famously proclaimed “Love is love is love is love,” during a Tony acceptance speech for Hamilton. Now Kanopy Dance echoes that powerful and passionate declaration through dance. To mark Valentine’s Day we present “Adam & StEVE” by noted New York choreographer Stanley Love.

A regional premiere, Adam and Steve live in a Garden of Eden planted firmly in the disco era, where all are free to be who they are. Costume designer David Quinn returns to drape the Kanopy company in the flashy garb of Studio 54, an Eden where God looks down on a plethora of genders who could be contemporaries of Liberace, Elton John or David Bowie. But don’t be tempted by the apple (actually a fiery red designer purse). Other romantic pieces on the program are Love’s “The Love Number,” and Ede Thurrell’s “Living End I & II.”

Coming on Valentine’s Day? Join us for a reception post-show!

Post show talk back – meet the artists – join us in the theater after the Saturday 5 PM show.