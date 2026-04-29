Love is Power

media release: Come sing songs of resilience, power, kindness, care, and tenderness with your community. Come just as you are and experience an evening of interactive singing led by experienced songleader Lyndsey Scott. After a simple vocal and body warm-up, we'll learn songs through call-and-echo repetition. Rounds and layers will add complexity for those who want it -- before you know it, we'll be making beauty! Singing will be interspersed with facilitated sharing, opportunities to move, and a spacious tea break time to meet and connect with community.

ALL VOICES WELCOME!

Whether you love to sing, only ever sing in the shower, or were told "you shouldn't sing" - you are welcome and valued here. This way of being together is an antidote to perfectionism; it's about remembering that we belong and that our voices have power. Science says our heartbeats sync up when we sing together -- You'll leave feeling more open and relaxed, with a pocket full of positive songs to keep singing through the week.

Sliding scale: $5-45

Thanks for finding the sweet spot that's both generous & affordable for you!

I use a wide sliding scale model to allow those with more resource to 'pay it forward' for those with less resource.

(( If this range is not accessible, please reach out to me. No one turned away for lack of funds. ))

Our tithe for this gathering goes to GREAT PLAINS ACTION SOCIETY.