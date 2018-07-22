press release: Performance artist, dancer and choreographer Jules Skloot, together with UW Madison textile and fashion MFA candidate Emily Popp, present Love Letter To Our Lakes. This project will begin with a workshop held July 22 and continue as a mobile performance piece presented via canoe over three days, July 27-29, from approximately 4-8 pm. With the use of song, dance, physical humor and outrageous costumes, Skloot and Popp will paddle Monona and Mendota, stopping at different beaches along the way to offer a work of gratitude and appreciation, with educational information about lake stewardship thrown in. Each Performance will be approximately 10-20 minutes in length.

This work is funded by a BLINK grant from the Madison Arts Commission.

Approximate performance times and locations. Free and open to the public. May be subject to slight time change due to wind.

JULY 22 10:30 am, Picnic Point-Fire Circle #2: Authentic movement and letter writing workshop. Free and open to people of all ages, and abilities, no experience necessary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Authentic Movement is a form of self-directed improvisational movement, usually done with eyes closed and attention directed inward, in the presence of at least one witness. Movers explore spontaneous gestures, movements, and stillness, following inner impulses in the present moment.

JULY 27: Bernie’s Beach, 4 pm, Performance and canoe launch; Brittingham Park, 5 pm, Arrival and performance; BB Clarke, 7 pm, Arrival and performance

July 28: Olbrich Park Beach, 4 pm, Performance and canoe launch; Yahara Place Park, 5:30 pm, Arrival and performance; Tenney Park, 7 pm, Arrival and performance

July 29: Tenney Park, 4 pm Performance and canoe launch; Beach Park, Maple Bluff, 5:30 pm, Arrival and performance; Warner Park, 7 pm, Arrival and performance