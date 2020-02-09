press release: Sunday, February 9, at 3:00pm, Capitol Square, Corner of E Main, S Pinckney & King Streets (across from Colectivo Coffee)

Looking for a different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and shake the winter blues? Skip the chocolates, roses and Hallmark cards. This February, celebrate LOVE with fellow citizens using clear voices, painted placards and brilliant outfits. March because you are LOVED and want to amplify it, with or without a megaphone.

Anyone and everyone is invited to join the Love March, which is not associated with any political party, social movement, religious affiliation, or particular group of people. People of all ages, genders, identities and walks of life are welcome to participate. Marchers will parade around Capitol Square, sing, chant, and be a loud and beautiful example of what a community looks like when it speaks up for LOVE. Marchers are encouraged to wear bright colors and bring signs to express their thoughts and feelings about LOVE.

Organizer Maya Wilkes says, "Love is the key to being strong, brave and positive inside ourselves and within our communities. We march, sing, and stand up for the importance of love. Each of us has the power to make change. We can have a larger effect on a global scale, if we work in small ways. Stand up, Madison, and say LOVE MATTERS! Let’s make a statement."