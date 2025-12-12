media release: The city of Madison Common Council will host a focused discussion titled “Love Our Lakes: City Strategies to Maintain and Improve Lake Health.” This conversation will highlight both ongoing and future initiatives to protect, restore, and enhance the city’s interconnected lake system.

City staff from the Streets, Parks, and Engineering Stormwater departments will provide an overview of current water quality challenges. These include common water pollutants, stormwater runoff, shoreline erosion, and the impacts of climate change. The presentation will also outline collaborative efforts to strengthen lake health through data-driven decision-making and community partnerships.

“Our lakes are the crown jewels of our community. What we do to protect them matters to our ability to recreate in them and impacts the economic benefits they bring,” says Common Council President Regina Vidaver. “I am thrilled to host this discussion about all the ways our city works to protect and preserve our precious lakes for generations to come. We hope the public will send us questions in advance so we can be sure our city staff addresses what’s on folks’ minds.”

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format and will begin at 6:05 p.m. in Room 215 within the Madison Municipal Building. This discussion is intended as a briefing and not a formal Common Council meeting. No formal actions will be taken during this discussion (no votes, no introduction of legislation, etc.). Additionally, there will be no public comments. Please send any written comments to allalders@cityofmadison.com.

Common Council Discussion: Love Our Lakes: City Strategies to Maintain and Improve Lake Health

Date: Tuesday, December 16

Time: 6:05 -9 p.m.

Location 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Room 215

Madison, WI 53703 (In-person and streamed on City Channel)

Featured Departments: Engineering, Parks, and Streets

The Common Council’s mission is to represent the residents of Madison by promoting the safety, health, and general well-being of the community, by incorporating the following city core values: Equity, Civic Engagement, Well-Being, Shared Prosperity, and Stewardship. Visit the City of Madison Common Council website for additional information.