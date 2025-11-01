media release:Racy songs of geriatric love… BILL & JJ PASSALACQUA are LOVESEAT and their new album “Our Way” is a reflection on their life together. Bill is a seasoned songwriter and touring artist, JJ has only recently been corrupted by him.

Bill has 5 studio albums in addition to the LoveSeat record. He toured solo, with The Fabulous Ginn Sisters and with the Fred Eaglesmith Traveling Steam Show, about 18 years on the road. JJ has been a nurse for 30 years, LoveSeat is her primary musical experience. “Our Way” came out in April of 2025 and did well on the Folk Chart and Alt Country Chart, garnering excellent reviews from all over the US and Europe. The show will be a mix of their music along with Bill Poss solo material. There will be some stories and lots of laughs.

Bill started the Moccasin Creek Festival in Effingham, Illinois in 2014. He is still the Exec. Dir.