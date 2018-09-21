press release: USA | 110 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Greg Berlanti

Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends, and all of his classmates: he's gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.

"Love, Simon is filled with humor-in its characters, dialogue, and situations-but it doesn't sacrifice emotional depth. The two work in tandem." - Sheila O'Malley (RogerEbert.com)