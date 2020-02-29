press release: Be among the first to enter the doors of the new Pinney Library! Join us from 6–10 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, for “Love the Library: A Grand Opening Gala for Pinney Library.” The gala will be the first glimpse of the completed $10 million year-long project.

Gala and grand opening event sponsorship opportunities are now available and are a great way to support the new east side library. Tickets will go on sale on December at 10 a.m. on the foundation website. Individual tickets are $175, or purchase a two-ticket Community Sponsor package for $500.

The event will include food stations, beer and wine provided by east side restaurants, breweries and other businesses, plus energetic music by Lynda & the Zeros, a raffle and more!

All proceeds from this final Pinney fundraiser will seed the library’s endowment and programming funds.

