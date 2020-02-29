Love the Library

Pinney Library 211 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Be among the first to enter the doors of the new Pinney Library! Join us from 6–10 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, for “Love the Library: A Grand Opening Gala for Pinney Library.” The gala will be the first glimpse of the completed $10 million year-long project. 

Gala and grand opening event sponsorship opportunities are now available and are a great way to support the new east side library. Tickets will go on sale on December at 10 a.m. on the foundation website. Individual tickets are $175, or purchase a two-ticket Community Sponsor package for $500.

The event will include food stations, beer and wine provided by east side restaurants, breweries and other businesses, plus energetic music by Lynda & the Zeros, a raffle and more!

All proceeds from this final Pinney fundraiser will seed the library’s endowment and programming funds.

Learn more about the new Pinney Library on our Pinney campaign page.

Pinney Library 211 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-266-6318
