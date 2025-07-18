media release: Love Triangle is a quartet with a simple mission to play music we all enjoy for people we enjoy. We play covers from the likes of The Beatles, Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Linda Rondstadt, and Sinead O’Connor plus a few originals. The band includes members of Swamp Thing, VO5, Loving Cup, and more. The lineup:

Cat Capellaro: vocals, trumpet, percussion

Andrew Rohn: vocals, keyboard

Joey Zarda: guitar, vocals

Jonathan Zarov: mandolin, guitar, plastic bags