press release: November 11-16, 2019, Gallery 1308 at Union South, 1308 West Dayton St. (8am - 10pm daily)

The 31 panel special exhibition portrays the development of Nazism in Germany, the barbaric nature of the German occupation of Poland and the horrific history of the camp and its victims. Established as the instrument of terror against Polish civilians, in 1942 the camp became the largest site of the extermination of the Jews and consequently, the symbol of Holocaust.

The exhibition was created by the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland and provided by the Polish American Congress, Long Island Division. This event is free of charge and accessible to persons with disabilities.

Presented by the Polish Heritage Club of Madison-Wisconsin, UW-Madison Department of German, Nordic & Slavic, UW Polish Student Association, Art Committee of Wisconsin Union Directory, with support of the Center for Jewish Studies

There will also be a presentation accompanying the Auschwitz Exhibit: "LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR: Reconsideration of the Gospels at the time of Holocaust," by Rachel F. Brenner, professor of Jewish studies, UW-Madison. November 15, 2019, 7:00PM, Union South, 1308 West Dayton St.

Presented by the UW-Madison Department of German, Nordic & Slavic and co-sponsored by the Center for Jewish Studies.