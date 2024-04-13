Love Your Trails Day

media release: Join us for the annual CORP Spring Fundraiser, hosted by Machinery Row Bicycles. Connect with and support our wonderful mountain biking community!

We will have great food provided by Underground Meats and Origin Breads, as well as delicious beverages from Sunshine Brewing and Octopi Brewing. And, of course, we will have an amazing assortment of door prizes (tickets are $5 each).

Event tickets are $20 in advance through Eventbrite or $25 at the door. Food, Beer, Door Prizes!

If you volunteer at any trail work day, let the folks know at check-in to receive a free door prize ticket as a thank you for your efforts.