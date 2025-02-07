media relase: Sexy, Sassy, and Multifaceted Talent at this Burlesque Cabaret presented by Cass Marie Domino

FEATURING Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Bella Morte, Karen Wheelock, Madam Lacy, Rai Hudson, Vivian Lark, Vee Valentine, AND... with special guest kitten, Vee Vee Ekekltique!

Join us for Lovelies at Loxley! A show that's sure to spice up your life this winter!!!

Doors at 6pm, show at 7pm.

Loxley is located at 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg (you may know our location as the old Dry Bean).

*Note: This is a ticketed, 18+ event.