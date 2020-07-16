The LoveMonkeys

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Concerts on the Rooftop. Gates 5:30 pm, trivia 6 pm. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Charisma, energy, culture and chaos – all in one musical setting.  This crazy group of guys play instruments, jump around on stage, and have a curious fondness for animals of the primate variety. The LoveMonkeys blend rock, pop and reggae into one of the most fun and original performances in the Midwest.

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
608-261-4000
