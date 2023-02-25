× Expand Curbside Capture Photography The LoveMonkeys, Halloween 2015.

media release: Their last show was such a blast we had to have them back! For one night only, The LoveMonkeys return to rock The Vine!

The LoveMonkeys' blend of rock, pop and reggae still reigns as one of the most original presentations comparable to no other in the midwest. Is it still possible to be as musically passionate, creative and vital after 30 years? The LoveMonkeys are proof the answer is “YES!”