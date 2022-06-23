media release:

Monona Terrace is excited to announce its free summer Concerts on the Rooftop series is back with an exciting line up of local and regional artists for its 25th Anniversary! The public is invited to enjoy great music, a family-friendly setting, and gorgeous views of Lake Monona and downtown Madison.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with America’s Pub Quiz hosted trivia from 6-7 p.m. Concerts are from 7- 9 p.m.

THURSDAYS:

June 9 SuperTuesday plays a wide range of party cover hits from artists like Bruno Mars, Bon Jovi, Journey, Pitbull, Michael Jackson, Poison, Prince and more!

June 16 WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band hailing from Madison and features three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, and upright bass.

June 23 The LoveMonkeys blend rock, pop and reggae into one of the most fun and original performances in the Midwest.

June 30 The Docksiders play your favorite Yacht Rock- soft rock songs of the 70s and 80s. This unique tribute act performs show-stopping hit song after hit song.

July 7 One of the Boyzz is a roadhouse style rock and roll band that plays homage to rock greats from every era with some originals too.

And save the date for our special 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 23 from 6- 9:45 pm. featuring Orquesta MAS Madison All Stars and People Brothers Band (unticketed event, rain date July 24)!

Free tickets are available at mononaterrace.com/concerts. Thank you to our Concerts on the Rooftop sponsors: Leinenkugels, New Glarus Brewing Company, and Dane Arts.