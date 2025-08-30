The Lovers on the Bridge

media release: France | 1991 | DCP | 129 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Leos Carax

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Denis Lavant, Edith Scob

One of the great films of the 1990s, this delirious love story from the director of Holy Motors follows a pair of homeless artists camped out on Paris’s Pont Neuf bridge. Stars Juliette Binoche and Denis Lavant fully inhabit these star-crossed tramps, giving exuberantly physical performances that match the highwire energy of the film’s show-stopping setpieces—not least an unforgettable fireworks display. Notorious during production for its budget-busting, schedule-flouting shoot that effectively derailed Carax’s career, this freewheeling knockout leaves it all on the screen in a blaze of glory. A new 4K DCP restoration will be screened.

Special Presentations: The Cinematheque’s selection for Silent Movie Day on September 28 is René Clair’s droll farce The Italian Straw Hat, featuring live piano performed by David Drazin. On October 11, Giovanni Pastrone’s fiery silent melodrama Il fuoco will screen in a digital restoration with live piano by special guest musician Stefano Macagno. Other special DCP restorations include this calendar’s opening selection, the sleaze-and-thrills-filled NYC-set thriller Night of the Juggler starring James Brolin; Leos Carax’ deliriously romantic Lovers on the Bridge; Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, showing in the original 1979 release version, plus the revealing making-of documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse; Australian director Peter Weir’s spellbinding Picnic at Hanging Rock; Robert Bresson’s romantically minimalist Four Nights of a Dreamer; Terry Gilliam’s dystopian comedy Brazil, showing in honor of the 40th anniversary of its release; and Mike De Leon’s powerful thriller Kisapmata, a masterpiece of 1980s Filipino cinema. Plus, the return of Zhang Yimou’s so-far-unreleased masterpiece One Second and new 35mm prints of Donnie Darko and Fellini’s 8 1⁄2. Also on 35mm: $(Dollars) starring Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn; Victor Erice’s fascinating documentary on artist Antonio López García, Dream of Light; David Lynch’s singular Eraserhead; 80s cult horror The Hitcher; and a co-presentation (with Madison Opera) of Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.