6:30 pm on 8/9 & 16 and 5 pm, 8/10-11 & 17-18, Madison Country Day School amphitheater.

media release: Madison Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare's greatest boys-versus-girls, pinky-swear-to-the-death, ridiculously-accented comedy at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater for two rollicking weekends this summer, August 9-18. Directed by Annie Jay.

Bring your own lawn blanket, cushion, or chair for best comfort!

Performance time 95 minutes, no intermission. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite, https://loves2024. eventbrite.com/

Rain policy: Love's Labour's Lost will be performed in conditions up to and including moderate rain. In the event of cancelation or postponement, tickets will be honored at a future Madison Shakespeare Company performance.

Carry-in policy: Food and beverage is allowed with the following exceptions: