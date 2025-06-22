Love's Labour's Lost
Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
media release: The Summit Players present their 2025 season: Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost will once again visit 17 different Wisconsin State Parks this summer for 17 unique and silly shows!
All shows and workshops are presented free of charge. Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis. Wisconsin State Park Admission is required at most locations and can be purchased upon entry to the park.
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00
A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.