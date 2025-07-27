media release: The Summit Players present their 2025 season: Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost will once again visit 17 different Wisconsin State Parks this summer for 17 unique and silly shows!​

All shows and workshops are presented free of charge. Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis. Wisconsin State Park Admission is required at most locations and can be purchased upon entry to the park.

Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.