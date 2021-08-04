press release: $7

Join us for Loveseat with Leafjoy, a comedy variety show complete with interviews by Margaret Leaf and Elizabeth Joy, Madison's most beloved comedy duo!

Performers will showcase a variety of comedic talents and then join Margaret and Elizabeth on the couch for some intimate conversation designed to not only endear them, but maybe uncomfortably so. All in good fun, this show makes for a fantastic time. Perfect for anyone who likes any of the things that they enjoy!

Margaret and Elizabeth will showcase and interview: Brandon Kirkman, Glenn Widdicombe, Nina Davis, Shawn Vasquez

You won't want to miss this giant love affair!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.