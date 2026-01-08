Lovesick Gallery

An immersive wedding design showcase where art meets emotion.

Explore immersive art installations and inspired wedding vignettes curated by Velvet Rentals, with floral art by Atmospheric Floral and event coordination and styling by Miriam Events Co. Each space reimagines the modern celebration through creativity, texture, and bold emotion.

Event Schedule:

Opening Night

Saturday January 17 | 6PM–8PM

Join us for an evening of live music, food, and community. Mingle with vendors, sip, savor, and explore the gallery as it transforms into an interactive lounge and photo-ready experience.

First Exhibition

Sunday January 18 | 10AM–4PM

Experience Las Vegas Lounge, il gioco dei photo ops, and the Sculptural Metallics Exhibition — three installations celebrating artful drama, playful contrast, and high-glam design. See below for a description of each exhibition.

Second Exhibition

Sunday January 25 | 10AM–4PM

Discover a fresh rotation of installations: Whimsical Quirky, Bread Maximalism, and Festa Italiana — a vibrant fusion of texture, culture, and joyful chaos. See below for a description of each exhibition.

Registration is FREE and live on our website. We hope to see you in the gallery