press release: Lovett or Leave It comes from the Crooked Media podcast family. Pod Tours America (Pod Save America) – also part of the Crooked Media podcast family - has already sold out their performance at the Capitol Theater on October 5. Lovett or Leave It is scheduled after that performance. Both shows will be recorded for each their podcasts. More information can be found at https://getcrookedmedia.com/.

Jon Lovett, former Obama speechwriter and co-host of Pod Save America, is joined by comedians, actors, journalists, and many, many renowned Friends of the Pod for a roundup of the week’s top news. Rants! Games! Bad impressions! Nuanced discussion.