press release: Take a trip to Lovey Town and create your own small artwork to hang in the Lovey Bubbler Room Exhibition. Mixed media supplies will be provided to create a little drawing, painting, sculpture or collage. Then, have your picture taken to made into a photographic paper doll to stand in the gallery next to your tiny masterpiece. No registration needed, all age and skill levels welcome. The Bubbler's Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.