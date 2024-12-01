Loving Cup, The Flavor That Kills

× Expand The eight members of the band Loving Cup. Loving Cup

media release: WORT 89.9 FM Community Radio is kicking off our 50th year of broadcasting with a Double Birthday Double Bill with all local performers.

Join us at 1:30pm for heartfelt folk and lively country with

The Josh Harty Band and Cris Plata!

AND / OR

Join us at 7pm for a rock double bill featuring local favorites Loving Cup and The Flavor That Kills!

Birthday cake will be served at both shows. Mingle with WORT staff and volunteers and celebrate WORT’s vital role in our community as we embark on our 50th year of broadcasting.

$17 Adv / $20 DOS for each show. Both shows $30 in advance

Early show and double bill tickets here: https://www.seetickets.us/ event/WORT-Birthday-Bash/ 627299

Evening show tickets here: https://www.seetickets.us/ event/WORT-Birthday-Bash- Evening/627340

﻿Special thanks to Dane Arts for their support of the local musicians performing. All proceeds benefit WORT Community Radio.

More on the performers:

Josh Harty's unique blend of American music has become a must-hear for those who keep the tradition of country, blues and folk close to their hearts. His live shows prove that good storytelling combined with journeyman musicianship is as American as music gets.

Cris Plata was born in South Texas, the son of migrant workers. Those early days exposed Cris to a wide range of musical influences. Combing a variety of classic Mexican genres with Texas singer songwriter ballads, Cris describes his music as "Mexican root's" music.

Madison's favorite Rolling Stones tribute band, Loving Cup opens the rock show in fine fashion. Expect the unexpected from this wild bunch that includes many familiar WORT faces.

The Flavor That Kills tops off the evening show in rockin' style. Combining elements of punk and soul, they have been blowing audiences away.