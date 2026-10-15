Loving Cup (Rolling Stones tribute), Los Bad Hombres

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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Loving Cup - We are a Rolling Stones tribute located in Madison, Wisconsin. We love to rock.

Los Bad Hombres - Beware, the original Bad Hombres are coming to your neck of the woods!

$10 cover. 9pm start time.

Info

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harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333