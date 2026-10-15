Loving Cup (Rolling Stones tribute), Los Bad Hombres

× Expand Bob Koch Loving Cup (left to right): Andrew Rohn, Catherine Capellaro, Eric Salisbury, Aaron Scholz, Jonathan Zarov, Jim Shropshire. Missing: Joey Zarda, Robb Henn.

media release: Loving Cup - We are a Rolling Stones tribute located in Madison, Wisconsin. We love to rock.

Los Bad Hombres - Beware, the original Bad Hombres are coming to your neck of the woods!

$10 cover. 9pm start time.