Loving Cup (Rolling Stones tribute), Cat Capellaro (Carole King)

media release: Doors 7PM Show 8PM

General Admission Standing Room: $15ADV / $20DOSBalcony Seating: $25ADV / $30DOS

Loving Cup, the most celebrated Rolling Stones tribute band in Dane County, performs the band’s iconic 1969 album Let It Bleed. The record includes hits like Gimme Shelter and You Can’t Always Get What You Want, as well as deeper-cut favorites like You Got the Silver and Love in Vain.

The album occupies a space between eras, for both the Stones and the broader culture. It’s the last record that founding member Brian Jones played on. He would leave the band mid recording and die before it was released. Guitarist Mick Taylor came on board toward the end and played on his first tracks, ushering in the era that many fans consider peak Stones. Culturally, the album sits between the peace and love idealism of the 60s and a darker turn moving into the 70s. They played the chaotic, tragic Altamont show the same month the album was released.

This is the third album the band has tackled following Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main Street.

After performing Let It Bleed, the band will play a fast-paced, rocking set drawn from their extensive catalog of Stones tunes.

Loving Cup has been playing shows in the Madison area for the last nine years—a perennial favorite at East Side music festivals and clubs like the Crystal Corner and High Noon Saloon. A core crew of eight members includes married couple Cat Capellaro and Andrew Rohn sharing Mick Jagger duties. Their son, Julian Rohn-Capellaro joined recently on guitar. Rounding out the band are Jonathan Zarov, guitar; Kenny Stevens, bass; Aaron Scholz, drums; Jim Shropshire, sax; and Rob Henn, trombone. The band will expand with more backing vocals, congas, and harmonica to fill the big hall. Loving Cup shares members with well-known Madison bands like VO5, The Low Czars, the Periodicals, Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz, and Swamp Thing.

Cat Capellaro will open the night playing Carole King's groundbreaking Tapestry album, which she has been grooving to since childhood (it was released in 1971 on Cat's 5th birthday). This all-star lineup features Cat on lead vocals, husband Andrew Rohn on keys, members of VO5, Loving Cup, and other stellar Madison musicians. Hear classics such as "I Feel the Earth Move," "You've Got a Friend," and "It's Too Late" performed live and with love.