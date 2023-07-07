× Expand courtesy Madison Children's Museum Loving Cup on stage. Loving Cup

media release: Live from the Wonderground: Loving Cup (July 7, 5-8 pm)

Give a heartfelt welcome to MCM’s third musical guest of the summer, Loving Cup. Take in the electric energy of Rolling Stones hits as you dance, sip, and feast in the Wonderground. Rock fans of all ages are welcome! Don’t forget to stick around for a Drop in the Bucket mini-set from vocal artist DB Pedersen in our Giant Bucket.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, no registration needed. Enjoy our cash bar with grown-up beverages and non-alcoholic options, with light snacks available for purchase from our Camper Concessions. This concert is for ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ alike–kids are welcome, but not required.