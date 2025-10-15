Loving Kindness

Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center 2407 Allied Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53511

media release: Join us for an evening of reflection and connection. We practice guided Metta (loving-kindness) meditation a simple yet profound practice that nurtures compassion toward ourselves and others.

Scientific research shows that Metta meditation can ease migraines, chronic pain, depression, and PTSD symptoms, while strengthening empathy, emotional resilience, and even supporting healthy aging.

After meditation, we open a relaxed group discussion, exploring concepts from diverse faith traditions and modern science to deepen our understanding of love and kindness in daily life.

Info

Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center 2407 Allied Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53511
Special Interests
Google Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-15 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-15 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-15 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-22 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-22 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-22 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-10-29 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-05 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-05 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-05 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-12 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-12 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loving Kindness - 2025-11-12 18:30:00 ical