media release: Join us for an evening of reflection and connection. We practice guided Metta (loving-kindness) meditation a simple yet profound practice that nurtures compassion toward ourselves and others.

Scientific research shows that Metta meditation can ease migraines, chronic pain, depression, and PTSD symptoms, while strengthening empathy, emotional resilience, and even supporting healthy aging.

After meditation, we open a relaxed group discussion, exploring concepts from diverse faith traditions and modern science to deepen our understanding of love and kindness in daily life.