× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic. Gen Kelsang Dorje

media release: When we have a strong loving mind, our whole experience of the world changes. In addition, others feel this change and respond to it. In this very real sense, love has the power to transform our world.

In this talk, Gen Dorje will guide us through this mind of love. This class can also serve as an introduction to the Blessing Empowerment of Buddha Maitreya, the embodiment of the loving kindness of all the Buddhas. In this way we begin to become someone whose love transforms the world.

Everyone welcome!

Registration details

Cost: $15 NOTE: If registered for Nov 15th course “Saturday Course: Power of Love to Transform the World”, then this talk is included in that price. (this talk is free for members)