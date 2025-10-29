media release: We are honored to welcome Rabbi Dan Gordon as our special guest for this Lovingkindness event. Rabbi Gordon is a Houston-based rabbi, teacher, and storyteller who has served Temple Beth Torah in Humble, Texas, for over 25 years and has been active in Jewish and interfaith communities for more than three decades.

Known for his warmth and inclusivity, Rabbi Gordon brings deep experience as a chaplain, educator, and interfaith leader. During this event, he will introduce The Sacred Art of Lovingkindness: Preparing to Practice by Rabbi Rami Shapiro and offer a unique Jewish perspective on cultivating lovingkindness in daily life.