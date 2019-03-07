Low Back & Sciatica Pain

press release: Find out what you can do to help your aching back at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, March 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dr. Jenna Mielke, PT, DPT, of Capitol Physical Therapy, will present updates on current research for back pain, common causes of back pain, and specific strategies to eliminate back pain for good.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.