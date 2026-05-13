media release: Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center (WCVC) is partnering with Tabby & Jack's Pet Supplies to host a low-cost community pet vaccine clinic aimed at helping Madison-area families access affordable preventive veterinary care.

The clinic will take place at Tabby & Jack’s on University Avenue and will offer affordable rabies and distemper vaccinations, microchipping services, and other preventive wellness options for dogs and cats.

As veterinary costs continue to rise nationwide, WCVC leaders say clinics like these are becoming increasingly important for helping families keep pets healthy and in their homes.

“Preventive care is one of the most important parts of keeping pets healthy, but many families are struggling with the rising cost of veterinary services,” said Allison Davies, executive director of SFTS/WCVC. “These clinics help bridge that gap by providing affordable, accessible care directly within the community.”

In addition to vaccines and microchips, clinic staff will be available to answer questions about routine pet wellness and preventive care. The event is designed to provide a convenient, welcoming option for pet owners who may otherwise delay or forgo veterinary care due to financial barriers.

WCVC says partnerships with community-focused businesses like Tabby & Jack’s help expand access to care while strengthening support systems for local pet owners.

“We are incredibly grateful for community partners who share our mission of keeping pets healthy, safe, and with the families who love them,” Davies said. “Events like this truly take a community effort.”

The clinic is open to the public, and appointments may be limited based on demand.

May 16 10am - 2pm, Tabby & Jack’s Pet Supplies – 6925 University Avenue, Madison

About Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center

Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center (WCVC) is a full-service veterinary clinic working to make veterinary care accessible and affordable to everyone. We pride ourselves in being a community resource, offering compassionate, understanding, top of the line care to our two- and four-legged friends alike. Our skilled team is comprised of dedicated veterinarians, certified veterinary technicians, vet assistants, animal care and recovery team members, front desk and reception staff, 4th year veterinary students, interns, volunteers, and a full development team that oversees and executes fundraising efforts - so we can continue to offer the most affordable care possible. WCVC is a branch of Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2005 with a mission to reduce the euthanasia rate of healthy and adoptable animals and improve the lives of companion animals. For more information, visit WiCVC.org and sftsrescue.org.