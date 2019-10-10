Low Cost Internet
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Informational session and enrollment help for adults seeking low cost home internet options. We will briefly review the available programs and qualifications for low cost access and then assist families with enrollment. English and Spanish. Bring documentation of income to qualify for low-cost programs.
Goodman South Madison Public Library
Info
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Special Interests