The Low Czars, The Apologists

media release: The Low Czars began their lives as a one-off wedding band that got asked to play the anniversary party, then another wedding, then ANOTHER wedding and suddenly they realized hey, we’re a band! With no real ambition, the group kept playing shows and learning songs based on the individual whims of audience suggestion and band member obsessiveness. They did Halloween stints as The Kinks and Cheap Trick and LOVE, reinvented themselves as an acoustic country act (Low Volume Czars) and slowly amassed a catalog of over 200 covers.

Now 20 years wiser, the original five Low Czars celebrate their double decades with a splendid showcase of their range and depth, including some appearances from friends and fellow musicians who leant a hand over the years.

Good pals the Apologists open the show with some roots rockin’ wrangling of their own.