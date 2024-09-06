The Low Czars
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Madison's least despicable cover band brings you their Happiest Hour at Gamma Ray on Friday September 6! We figure after 19 years and hundreds of songs in the bank that we get to describe ourselves in superlatives, right? Are we the slyest, tallest, courageousest band in town? Find your way to W. Main Street to Madison's newest delightfulest live music venue!
