The Low Czars, Negative Example, Brat, DJ 45 Freakout

The Low Czars ☆ Negative Example ☆ Brat

Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7 PM – 12 AM

Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Your mama’s favorite cover band and mine, The Low Czars have amassed a 221-song repertoire ranging from garage rock to power pop playing the hits you’d expect (The Who, The Kinks, Cheap Trick) to the esoteric (Big Star, GBV, Zombies).

Negative Example is the brainchild of Bucky Pope, formerly of Tar Babies fame, who the New York Times recently called “one of the great non-virtuosic guitarists of our era.” NegEx will also be working up some special covers for this show.

Brat, is Freddy La Force and Eena Taylor, a punk duo from the early aughts. They will reunite and kick things off with a few of their quirky classics.